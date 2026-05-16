S&P Global Cuts 2026 Global Growth Forecast To 2.4% - Check India-Specific Updates

Research and analytics major S&P Global has slashed the global real GDP growth at nearly 2.4% in 2026 as compared to 2.6% in the March outlook, reflecting intensifying headwinds from elevated energy prices, persistent geopolitical tensions,

Meanwhile, growth projections for 2027 stand at ~2.7%, indicating only a modest recovery as inflation gradually eases and policy support normalises.

The April baseline assumes energy markets stabilise over the second half of the year; however, risks remain firmly tilted to the downside should supply disruptions persist or inflation prove more entrenched.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific region has also been revised lower due to heightened exposure to energy imports and global trade disruptions.

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"Regional growth is now expected to slow meaningfully in 2026 to 3.81% down from 4.43% in 2025. While some economies benefit from supply chain diversification, the overall outlook remains vulnerable to energy price volatility and external demand weakness," according to the New-York headquartered firm.

India’s Growth Outlook

The South Asian country's growth outlook has moderated more notably in the April update, with real GDP growth for fiscal year 2026–27 revised down to ~5.9% from 6.6% previously.

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The downgrade reflects "rising inflation, currency pressures, and higher energy import costs, alongside weaker global demand."

While domestic consumption and public investment remain supportive, tighter financial conditions and cost pressures are expected to weigh on private investment and industrial activity in the near term.

Also Read: WPI Inflation To Face Upside As Oil And Metal Prices Stay Elevated

On the other hand, China’s GDP growth forecast for 2026 remains “broadly stable at around 4.5%, though slightly below earlier expectations due to weaker global demand and higher input costs.”