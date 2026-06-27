SpaceX Set to Enter Nasdaq 100 Index on July 7 Following Relaxed Entry Requirements

SpaceX will be added to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, exchange operator Nasdaq confirmed on ​Friday, paving the way for a surge in passive investments in ‌Elon Musk's rocket and AI giant.

Inclusion in the index typically boosts the stock price, as exchange-traded funds looking to replicate the index's performance buy shares of the newly ​included firm.

To make it more attractive for companies seeking U.S. listings, Nasdaq, ​along with other index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI, relaxed ⁠its entry requirements including profitability, the number of days after a company ​goes public and the number of shares available for trading.

SpaceX, which made its ​Nasdaq debut on June 12, has swung between sharp losses and small profits over the past three years. Last year, the company reported a net loss of $4.9 billion.

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Large Language ​Model (LLM) makers OpenAI and Anthropic are also expected to file for their ​initial public offerings this year or next year and likely target valuations of more ‌than $1 trillion.

Investors ⁠buy mutual funds and ETFs, such as Invesco's QQQ and QQQM, that track the Nasdaq 100, to get broader exposure.

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J.P. Morgan estimated that SpaceX's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 could draw $4.3 billion in passive inflows.

"Clearly, there's a ​lot of demand, ​that's why they ⁠fast-tracked the integration into the index," Michael Field, chief equity market strategist at Morningstar, said. "A lot of people will ​be happy with it. Some fund managers less so, the ​skeptics ⁠amongst them, us included. We think the stock is overvalued."