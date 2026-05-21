SpaceX IPO: Will It Be The Largest-Ever IPO In History?

Space X IPO: After SpaceX publicly filed for a Nasdaq listing, the highly-anticpated blockbuster IPO is expected to be the largest in history after its likely debut next month.

The Starlink operator's public listing move would cement Musk's position as the world's richest individual, while being at the helm of operations at two different trillion-dollar public entities.

Meanwhile, the company books at SpaceX revealed billions in losses and a super-voting share plan allowing Elon Musk to keep the company under his control.

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The rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence giant is giving the SpaceX CEO the power to outvote anyone, and promising him outsize rewards, including as many as 1 billion shares, if he can pull it off, as per a filing dated Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The goals Musk, 54, would need to hit include a human settlement on Mars with at least 1 million inhabitants, the filing shows.

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Ahead of that, SpaceX is tasked with making the dream of data centres in space a reality, part of what it says is the largest total addressable market in history, at $28.5 trillion.