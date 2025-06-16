SpiceJet Share Price Pulls A Reversal After Soaring 5% On Stellar Q4 Result

Low-cost airline SpiceJet's share price jumped 5 per cent in trade on Monday, June 16, 2025 to Rs 46.00 apiece on the backs of posting a 174 per cent year-on-year increase in the net profit to Rs 324.87 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 118.9 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.

However, investors were quick to book profits, causing the shares to slip to the flatline. As of 12:05 pm on Moday, the share price of SpiceJet was trading 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 43.60 apiece.

SpiceJet Q4 FY25 Results

The Gurgaon-headquartered passenger carrier posted strong Q4 FY25 result, which directed strong enthusiam in the stock market with notable improvements in profits. SpiceJet, on Saturday, reported that its Q4 standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 increased by almost three times.

SpiceJet mentioned that it has posted its highest-ever quarterly profit and the second consecutive profitable quarter. For the full year, SpiceJet's net profit stood at Rs 48 crore—the first in seven years—underscoring the success of its financial and operational turnaround strategy.

SpiceJet highlighted that due to increasing yields, maintaining high load factors, and cost optimisation, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), jumped to Rs 527 crore from Rs 209 crore in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, SpiceJet's revenue for Q4 FY25 rose 17.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,942 crore. On a sequential basis, its net profit surged more than 12 times. With a passenger load factor of 88.1 per cent, there was a high level of demand.

SpiceJet Inks Term Sheet With Carlyle Aviation

The airline also updated that Carlyle Aviation Management Limited and SpiceJet have inked a term sheet to restructure some of SpiceJet's aircraft leasing commitments totalling USD 121,176,999.65 (as of March 31, 2025).