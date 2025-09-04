SpiceJet Signs Interline Agreement With Gulf Air To Enhance Global Connectivity

SpiceJet has signed an interline agreement with Gulf Air.



As per the agreement, SpiceJet passengers will get enhanced access to the vast network of Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"This partnership will provide SpiceJet passengers seamless access to Gulf Air's expansive network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia via Bahrain, while Gulf Air customers will gain enhanced connectivity to India through SpiceJet's extensive domestic network," the release stated.



An interline agreement enables passengers to book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary, making connections smoother and travel more convenient. Ticket sales under the agreement are expected to begin early next year.



In its existing India network, Gulf Air operates direct services to eight destinations: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the collaboration marks a key step in broadening opportunities for both airlines' customers.



"This partnership with Gulf Air marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our global reach and provide our passengers with more travel options than ever before. The interline agreement will not only connect our passengers seamlessly to Gulf Air's vast network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia but also bring Gulf Air's passengers closer to the length and breadth of India through our domestic network," Singh said.



He added that both carriers aim to make travel more convenient and accessible for both leisure and business travellers.



Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group, highlighted how the agreement builds on Bahrain's role as a strategic hub. "We are pleased to announce our interline agreement with SpiceJet, an important enhancement in travel options for passengers. This partnership will allow travellers from both Gulf Air and SpiceJet to enjoy seamless travel experiences.



This agreement embodies our commitment to fostering greater connectivity and cultural exchange between Bahrain and India, and beyond. With Bahrain's strategic position as a hub and

SpiceJet's extensive domestic network, passengers will have convenient access to a diverse range of destinations, enriching their journeys and experiences," Goh said.

