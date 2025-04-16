Spotify Down? Thousands Face Disruption in Streaming Service - Here's The Reason

According to Downdetector.com's report, users of Spotify are unable to stream music on the platform. Spotify acknowledged the issue shortly after the spike in user reports.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out,” the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). However, no detailed explanation has been provided yet.

Downdetector.com reports that thousands of consumers worldwide experienced a disruption in their services on Wednesday when Spotify, a music streaming platform service, opened additional tabs.

Spotify denied the accusations of being hacked by informing them on X.

“We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false,” mentioned in the post on X.

Disruption Starts in the Evening

Global music streaming site Spotify experienced a huge outage on Wednesday, which impacted tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Over 47,000 users were experiencing problems, according to tracking website Downdetector, as of 7:02 p.m. IST.

The shutdown began at approximately 6:15 p.m. IST, and complaints soon flooded across platforms. Users reported being unable to look for songs, see artist profiles, or use their playlists, though music downloaded offline was functioning.

User Experience and Reactions

Social media websites were filled with user feedback in the form of frustration and confusion. Many posted screenshots of empty search results or app error messages. Others were able to verify that offline tracks still worked fine, suggesting that there might be some problem with Spotify's cloud or server link.

A Widespread Issue

Disruptions like these are not unusual for international tech platforms, particularly ones with millions of users per day. They do, however, create issues about reliability, particularly as music streaming becomes a core part of most users' everyday lives.