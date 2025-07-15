Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status and More

Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd’s SME IPO has gained momentum among retail investors as the issue enters its final day of bidding on July 16, 2025.

The Rs 60.98 crore IPO, entirely a fresh issue of 63.52 lakh shares, is seeing robust participation, with the issue already subscribed 12.10 times overall as of July 15, 10:34 AM.



Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Subscription Status



Retail investor enthusiasm stands out, with the portion for individual investors subscribed a whopping 19.50 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 10.99 times. However, there was no participation from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) as of the same time.



Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for Spunweb Nonwoven IPO has jumped to Rs 42, as per IPOWatch data updated on July 15 at 9:36 AM. With a fixed issue price of ₹96 per share, this suggests a potential listing price of Rs 138, representing an expected gain of 43.75% on debut.



The positive GMP trend indicates strong investor sentiment around the SME offering, especially in the absence of QIB participation.



Key IPO Details and Investment Metrics

Issue Size: Rs 60.98 crore

Price Band: Rs 96 per share

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: ₹2,16,000 (for 2 lots)

Minimum HNI Investment: ₹3,45,600 (for 3 lots)

IPO Dates: Opens July 14, Closes July 16

Allotment Date: Expected July 17

Tentative Listing Date: July 21 on NSE SME platform

About the Spunweb Nonwoven

Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven Limited manufactures and supplies non-woven fabrics for a variety of uses including doormats, bags, carpets, and tarpaulins. Known for its stringent quality control, the company emphasizes testing and inspection to ensure top-grade output.



Lead Managers and Market Makers

The IPO is managed by Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, with MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) acting as the registrar. Rikhav Securities Limited is the designated market maker for the issue.





