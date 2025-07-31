Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Day 2 - Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band, Key Details

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd has launched its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise up to Rs 792 crore.

The IPO opened on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 and it is set to close on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Key Details

The IPO has seen robust demand from both retail and qualified institutional buyers on its first day of bidding. The book-building issue is entirely a fresh issue of 5.28 crore equity shares.

The allotment rate for the Sri Developers IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, August 4, 2025. Sri Lotus Developers IPO will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for investment in subsidiaries Richfeel Real Estate Pvt., Dhyan Projects Pvt. and Tryksha Real Estate Pvt. to partly-fund the development and construction cost of ongoing projects and general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The IPO backed by Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, raised Rs 237 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

While Amitabh Bhachchan purchased around 6.7 lakh shares for Rs 10 crore, the Shah Rukh Khan family Trust acquired nearly 6.75 lakh shares for Rs 10.1 crore. Other investors include Hrithik Roshan, who bought 70,000 shares for slightly more than Rs 1 crore.

The real estate developer allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 150 apiece to 16 anchor investors.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Price Band

The price band is set at Rs 140-150 per share for the three-day IPO, which only comprises fresh issue with no offer for sale.

The minimum application can be made in lot sizes of 100 shares.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Latest GMP

Sri Lotus Developers IPO last GMP is Rs 42, last updated July 31, 2025 01:31 PM. With the price band of Rs 150, Sri Lotus Developers IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 192 (cap price + today's GMP). The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 28.00%.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed for a total of 7.88 times on the second day.