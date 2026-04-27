Sridhar Vembu’s Plea To Indians In America: Why Zoho's Chief Scientist Wants You Back

In his latest X post, billionaire and Chief Scientist at Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, urged Indians living in the United States to return back to the South Asian country as their technological prowess could guide India's youthful population towards prosperity.

"As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let's do it with a missionary zeal,' he penned.

In his open letter, he also noted that while several Indians had to shifted to America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat and achieved success but "we must remain grateful - gratitude is our Bharatiya way."

Further, he said, "Yet today, a significant number of Americans, may be not the majority but not too far from it either, believe that Indians "take away" American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned.

Advertisement

"You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the "hard right" vs "woke left" battle. You are mere bystanders to that conflict."

Advertisement

"Meanwhile there is one thing that is true now and will be true in the future: the respect Indians command world-wide will substantially depend on the fortunes of India herself. If India remains poor, the woke left will give us moral lectures with pity and the hard right, different moral lectures with scorn ("hellhole") and we must not confuse either with respect, " he said.

Additonally, Vembu said, “Respect in today's world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation's technological prowess. India produces sufficient brain power to achieve that prowess but alas we exported so much of that talent, particularly to America. As we develop that prowess in India, our civilisational strength will assert itself.”

Sridhar Vembu is an Indian tech billionaire, best known as the co-founder of Zoho Corporation. Born in Tamil Nadu, Vembu studied electrical engineering at IIT Madras before earning a PhD from Princeton University.