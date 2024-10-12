Published 19:17 IST, October 12th 2024
Star Health hit with ransom demand over data leak
This was after investigations by Indian stock exchanges on allegations against the company's chief security officer, Amarjeet Khanuja, involving the data breach
- Republic Business
Reported by: Business Desk
Star Health Insurance is promoted by late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his family among others. Jhunjhunwalas hold 17.31% stake in the company. | Image: Republic
