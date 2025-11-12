'Connecting Every Corner of India': Elon Musk’s Starlink To Bring High-Speed Satellite Internet In Remote Regions

: Starlink, the satellite internet venture led by Elon Musk, is set to transform India by connecting every corner of the country through affordable, high-speed satellite internet.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Starlink, shared his vision of bringing seamless connectivity to even the remotest regions of India during an exclusive interaction with members of the India Global Forum (IGF) delegation at Starlink's Austin headquarters.



In a social media post, the India Global Forum (@IGFupdates) stated, "During an exclusive interaction with members of India Global Forum (@IGFUpdates) delegation at @StarlinkAustin headquarters,@ElonMusk shared his vision of connecting every corner of the world - including India's remotest regions - through affordable, high-speed satellite internet."



The forum highlighted Musk's vision of connecting every part of the world, including India's most remote areas, through accessible and reliable satellite-based internet.

This engagement follows last week's Letter of Intent (LoI) signed between Starlink and the Government of Maharashtra. With this agreement, Maharashtra becomes the first Indian state to partner with Starlink for deploying satellite-based internet connectivity.



The collaboration aims to provide high-speed internet access to government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across the state.

As part of IGF USA 2025, the India Global Forum delegation is also visiting global technology giants such as Tesla, Anthropic, and OpenAI. These visits aim to deepen international collaborations that position India at the forefront of the global innovation economy.



A photograph shared by IGF showed the delegation led by Manoj Ladwa with Elon Musk holding a 'Ganesh Murti', symbolizing cultural harmony and the strengthening of India's technological ties with global innovators.



The India Global Forum (IGF) is a global affairs organization that serves as a platform for dialogue between leaders from business, politics, and culture, with a special focus on contemporary India.



Through partnerships like this, IGF continues to bridge India's innovation potential with the world's leading enterprises.