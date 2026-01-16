Updated 16 January 2026 at 14:19 IST
Startup India Crosses 2 Lakh Recognised Startups, 21 Lakh Jobs: Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today addressed a Startup India event on the occasion of National Startup Day, highlighting the scale and expansion of India’s startup ecosystem. He said over 2 lakh startups have been recognised under the Startup India initiative since its launch in 2016, collectively generating more than 21 lakh jobs across sectors. The event focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, and the evolving role of startups in India’s economic landscape.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today addressed a Startup India event held to mark National Startup Day, while also taking to social media to outline milestones achieved by India’s startup ecosystem over the past decade. The event brought together startup founders, incubators, investors, and policymakers to discuss ecosystem developments.
The post said the Startup India initiative, launched in January 2016, has led to the recognition of over 2 lakh startups across the country. According to government data shared at the event, these startups have generated more than 21 lakh direct jobs.
Growth of Recognised Startups Across States
Goyal said recognised startups are now spread across all States and Union Territories. He noted that a significant share of recognised startups has emerged from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thus reflecting increased participation beyond major metropolitan centres.
As per official figures, India currently recognises more than 50 startups every day under the Startup India framework.
Sectoral Presence and Employment Data
The post said startups in India operate across multiple sectors, including:
- Information technology and software
- Manufacturing and logistics
- Healthcare and biotechnology
- Education and financial services
Employment generation under the Startup India initiative has been reported across both technology-led and traditional sectors, with startups contributing to formal job creation.
Focus Areas Highlighted
Areas of focus for the startup ecosystem, include:
- Innovation-led entrepreneurship
- Research and development-based startups
- Manufacturing and technology-driven ventures
- Expansion of institutional support mechanisms
What Is Startup India?
The Startup India programme was launched in 2016 to simplify regulations, improve access to funding, and support innovation. Since its inception, the initiative has introduced measures such as tax benefits, fund-of-funds support, incubation networks and easier compliance frameworks for eligible startups.
Government data indicates that the initiative continues to be a key component of India’s entrepreneurship and MSME policy framework.
