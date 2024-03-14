Advertisement

EV milestone: eMobility ride hailing startup BluSmart now has 7,000 electric vehicles as part of its fleet, the company said on March 14.

This makes the Gurugram-based company for EV charging infrastructure the largest all-electric ride hailing platform in Southeast Asia, it said in a statement.

Operating in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, its fleet consists of Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV and BYD E6.

Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart Fleet said this fleet expansion will enhance the company’s capacity for serving both the cities it operates in and meet the growing demand of commuters.



“We remain committed to our mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’ and of providing zero ride-denial, transparent pricing, on-time pickups, clean cars and exceptional service to our riders,” he added.

BluSmart operates 6,000 electric cabs, as well as 4,000 EV Charging points across the Delhi NCR area, as well as Bengaluru. Its 100 per cent renewable energy foray is vital to maintain the 1.5°C goal agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.

The company's most recent fundraise is $200 million in growth capital (equity and debt), including investments from global climate funds like responsAbility Investments AG, as well as sustainable EV asset financing of $210 million backed by leading Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).



The company has enabled 12.5 million all-electric trips over 410 million clean kms, saving 30 million kgs of carbon dioxide.