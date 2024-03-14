×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

BluSmart’s EV fleet reaches 7,000 milestone

The Gurugram-based startup became Southeast Asia’s largest all-electric ride hailing platform with the feat.

Reported by: Business Desk
BluSmart
BluSmart | Image:BluSmart
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV milestone: eMobility ride hailing startup BluSmart now has 7,000 electric vehicles as part of its fleet, the company said on March 14.

This makes the Gurugram-based company for EV charging infrastructure the largest all-electric ride hailing platform in Southeast Asia, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Operating in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, its fleet consists of Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV and BYD E6.

Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart Fleet said this fleet expansion will enhance the company’s capacity for serving both the cities it operates in and meet the growing demand of commuters. 

“We remain committed to our mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’ and of providing zero ride-denial, transparent pricing, on-time pickups, clean cars and exceptional service to our riders,” he added.

Advertisement

BluSmart operates 6,000 electric cabs, as well as 4,000 EV Charging points across the Delhi NCR area, as well as Bengaluru. Its 100 per cent renewable energy foray is vital to maintain the 1.5°C goal agreed upon in the Paris Agreement. 

The company's most recent fundraise is $200 million in growth capital (equity and debt), including investments from global climate funds like responsAbility Investments AG, as well as sustainable EV asset financing of $210 million backed by leading Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).

The company has enabled 12.5 million all-electric trips over 410 million clean kms, saving 30 million kgs of carbon dioxide.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Matka Kulfi

Traditional Matka Kulfi

2 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

4 minutes ago
Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

5 minutes ago
Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Routes

11 minutes ago
BluSmart

BluSmart’s EV fleet

20 minutes ago
Harish Salve

CAA Explainer

20 minutes ago
BluSmart and Tata Power

BluSmart Tata Power

24 minutes ago
Delhi metro viral video

Delhi Metro Viral video

30 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

33 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

35 minutes ago
inDrive

inDrive raises $150 mn

38 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani

Celebs At Yodha Premiere

40 minutes ago
Electoral Bonds Data From SBI Uploaded On EC Website

Electoral Bonds

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

Priyanka-Malti In India

an hour ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Pak airlines instruction

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

रामनवमी-नवरात्रि

an hour ago
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Earns Record

an hour ago
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Mamata Sustains Injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News8 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News9 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo