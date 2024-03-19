×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

EaseMyTrip, Zoomcar join hands to provide end-to-end travel support to customers

The collaboration between EaseMyTrip and Zoomcar integrates Zoomcar's extensive fleet of over 25,000 self-drive cars into the EaseMyTrip platform.

Reported by: Business Desk
EaseMyTrip Zoomcar partnership
EaseMyTrip Zoomcar partnership | Image:Republic
  2 min read
EaseMyTrip Zoomcar partnership: Easy Trip Planners Ltd-owned EaseMyTrip.com has joined forces with Zoomcar, the NASDAQ-listed car-sharing marketplace, in an attempt to transform the travel landscape in the country. This alliance aims to offer travellers unprecedented convenience and flexibility in their travel arrangements, catering to every stage of their journey seamlessly.

The collaboration between EaseMyTrip and Zoomcar integrates Zoomcar's extensive fleet of over 25,000 self-drive cars into the EaseMyTrip platform. This integration allows EaseMyTrip users to effortlessly book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app, streamlining the travel planning process and providing travellers with unparalleled convenience.

EaseMyTrip users now have access to a diverse range of Zoomcar models, spanning hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs such as Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, MG Astor, and more. This integration enables travelers to pre-book or request on-demand self-drive Zoomcars alongside their flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements, all through one platform.

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "In forging this strategic alliance, EaseMyTrip ventures on a transformative journey alongside Zoomcar. This collaboration signifies a pivotal milestone, offering our valuable customers unparalleled access to Zoomcar's expansive fleet, spanning diverse models across the country."

Greg Moran, CEO of Zoomcar, echoed Pitti's sentiments, emphasising the partnership's commitment to redefining urban mobility in India. "Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip is a turning point in our journey to redefine urban mobility for India," Moran said. "By integrating our scalable self-drive solutions with EaseMyTrip's extensive travel services, we're not just facilitating travel; we're enhancing the joy and freedom it brings," he added.

The shares of Easy Trip Planners dipped 0.34 per cent to Rs 44.05 apiece on the NSE as of 11:07 am, while the shares of Zoomcar closed Monday 4.42 per cent higher at $1.18 apiece on Nasdaq.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

