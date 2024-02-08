Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

GrowthSchool revenue growth up 400% YoY since inception, aims to upskill 2.5 mn by 2024

Founded in 2021, the seed-funded edtech company has educated over 1 million learners and aims to take it to 2.5 million in 2024

Business Desk
From collaborative learning to problem solving: Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning
From collaborative learning to problem solving: Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Edtech growth: Generative AI-led upskilling platform GrowthSchool has registered a 400 per cent growth since its inception with a peak monthly revenue of Rs 5 crores.

Founded in 2021, the seed-funded edtech company has educated over 1 million learners and aims to take it to 2.5 million in 2024, the company has said.

Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder & CEO, GrowthSchool said the platform has a stringent vetting process and rigorous evaluation is done before mentors are onboarded to run workshops.

“During the journey of GrowthSchool, alongside empowering over 1 million learners, I also realised that there is a much larger talent pool out there that is not able to upskill due to monetary limitations, and that’s where we are going to make continuous learning and development even more affordable,” he said.

GrowthSchool says it is the first Indian company in its domain to integrate Generative AI in all the learning streams that it covers

Amid an edtech slump, funding winter and rampant layoffs in startups, GrowthSchool's team strength has gone up 3 times to 150, the company has stated.

In terms of business metrics, GrowthSchool said it aims to achieve a $1 million monthly run rate by FY 2024.

In 2023, the company grew internationally with 10 per cent of its revenues from learners outside India.

GrowthSchool said it aims to make a formal foray into global markets, targeting North America (NA), Southeast Asia (SEA), and the Middle East (ME) in 2024.

The edtech platform has also garnered significant interest from existing investors for the upcoming Series A round.

The company has also pioneered new categories in the Indian market including performance marketing, no-code, Web3, management consulting and generative AI as well.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

