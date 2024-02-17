English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Illumine-I raises Rs 17 crore in funding from Anicut Capital

Illumine Industries Private Limited (Illumine-i), announced that it has raised Rs 17 crore in recent funding from Anicut Capital to scale up its operations.

Business Desk
Illumine Industries Private Limited
Illumine Industries Private Limited (Illumine-i) | Image:Company's website
  • 3 min read
Engineering firm Illumine Industries Private Limited (Illumine-i), announced on Wednesday that it has raised Rs 17 crore in recent funding from Anicut Capital to scale up its operations.

With this fundraiser, Illumine-i is gearing up to accelerate its mission of community asset development through empowering builders. By prioritizing automation, digitization, and enhancing asset quality, the company aims to streamline processes and enhance the caliber of its offerings.

"We're thrilled to have the backing of Anicut Capital as we enter our next stage of growth," said Nithish Sairam, Founder & CEO of Illumine Industries Private Limited.

"They resonate with our commitment to developing high-value community assets. In the next 12 months, our goal is to introduce tech-based solutions, which would directly translate into reduced risk, cost, and improved quality of assets for our customers," Sairam added.

Moreover, the infusion of investment will fuel their expansion into new markets, allowing them to reach a broader audience and further their impact. This strategic approach suggests a commitment to innovation and growth, positioning Illumine-i for continued success in the future.

"Illumine-i is at the intersection of a fast-growing global market and India’s talent pool to deliver for such a market," said Adithya Bharadwaj, Vice President at Anicut Capital.

The sustainable design and engineering firm Illumine-i was founded in 2015 by Nithish Sairam and Sudarsan Krishnan, former SolarCity and Sunrun employees, respectively. The company has evolved and expanded its scope since its inception. Starting with a team of five, it initially focused on designing low-voltage power plants. However, their expertise and dedication have propelled them to become the frontrunner in their field, offering a comprehensive range of services including structural and electrical engineering for power plants, energy storage systems, and distribution components.

Beyond the power sector, Illumine-i has broadened its horizons, extending its digital modeling, MEP engineering, and project management skills to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. This diversification showcases its adaptability and ability to leverage its core competencies across different industries, positioning it as a versatile and valuable partner for clients in various sectors.


About Anicut Capital:

Anicut Capital is an asset management company managing multiple AIFs across both debt and equity strategies. Anicut currently manages three debt funds (GAF-1, GAF-2, and GAF-4), a seed fund (GAAF), and an early growth equity fund (GAF-3), with a cumulative AUM of Rs 3,000 crores, and has invested in early and growth startups and MSMEs. Anicut's portfolio includes brands like Wow! Momo, Axiscades, Kaynes, Bira, Sugar Cosmetics, Earth Rhythm, Wingreens, Blue Tokai, Sharechat, Mcaffeine, Milky Mist, XYXX, Curatio Healthcare, and Agnikul, among others.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

