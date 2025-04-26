Meet Aadit Palicha: From Stanford Dropout to India's Youngest Billionaire — How He Built a Rs 4,300 Crore Empire

Aadit Palicha, at just 19, launched Zepto, disrupting India's quick commerce market and competing with giants like Amazon and Flipkart. With a net worth of ₹4,300 crore, he also gained the title of India’s youngest billionaire, showcasing a story of ambition, perseverance, and innovation in the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship.

Aadit Palicha's Early Life and Education

Born in Mumbai in 2001, he faced some ups and downs before finding success. After finishing school, he studied Computer Science at Stanford University, a well-respected school.

However, he chose to drop out of Stanford, not because he failed, but because he wanted to focus on his entrepreneurial dreams. He saw India's growing digital market as a great opportunity.

Later, he completed his IB Diploma in Mathematics and Computer Science. His choice to leave Stanford proved to be a smart risk, showing that it was more than a bold move.

Aadit Palicha's Career

At 17, Aadit Palicha started his career by launching GoPool, a carpool app for students in Dubai. The app struggled to gain users and failed. He then co-founded KiranaKart with his childhood friend, Kaivalya Vohra. KiranaKart ran for a few months before they shut it down because they could not find a product that fit the market.



Although they faced setbacks, Aadit and Kaivalya remained hopeful. They worked together, learned from their experiences, and eventually launched Zepto, which became very successful and is now a household name in India.



The Birth of Zepto

Palicha found a significant opportunity during the pandemic. While many people were unsure, he saw a need for better delivery services in India.

This insight helped Palicha and Kiavalya to launch Zepto in 2021. Zepto aimed to change grocery shopping with its promise of 10-minute delivery. Initially, this goal seemed difficult, but it became the company’s main selling point.

The quick commerce sector was just starting, and Zepto focused on a clear vision: people should not have to wait for their everyday items. Today, Zepto operates in 150 locations across 11 cities in India and continues to grow. The company reports a net income of $5 billion.

Challenges and Growth