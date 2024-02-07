English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Namma Yatri comes to Delhi: How 'Direct-to-Driver' model challenges giants like Uber, Ola

According to Namma Yatri's website, a total of 1.91 lakh drivers and 43.5 lakh users have registered with the company.

Sankunni K
Namma Yatri launches in Delhi
Namma Yatri launches in Delhi | Image:Namma Yatri
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Namma Yatri in Delhi: Bengaluru-based auto-rickshaw ride-hailing app has entered the Delhi market as a distinctive alternative to Ola and Uber. Namma Yatri, developed by Juspay Technologies and supported by the Beckn Foundation (founded by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani), has gained attention for its 'Direct-to-Driver' approach.

According to Namma Yatri's website, a total of 1.91 lakh drivers and 43.5 lakh users have registered with the company. Drivers have earned a total of Rs 349.52 crore through the application.

Image: Namma Yatri

Redefining ride-hailing with 'Direct-to-Driver' model

Namma Yatri's unique proposition lies in its elimination of commissions and middlemen in the ride-hailing process. While industry giants like Uber and Ola charge nearly 30 per cent commission on ride fares, Namma Yatri acts as a 'Direct-to-Driver' app, ensuring that 100 per cent of the payment goes directly to the driver. The company's core innovation focusses on reducing costs for critical components like maps, cloud, operations, and marketing, paving the way for a nominal subscription fee for drivers.

Built on ONDC platform

Image: Namma Yatri

Namma Yatri's integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, facilitated by the Union Government, positions it as a centralised e-commerce platform for the ride-hailing sector. Users can compare service prices on ONDC, providing a transparent and competitive environment for choosing the best options that suit their needs.

Contributing to open mobility initiative

Endorsing itself as a contributor to the 'open mobility initiative,' Namma Yatri operates on the Beckn Protocol, an open-source protocol aimed at fostering a collective ecosystem of multiple mobility service providers. This approach enhances customer choice, providing a truly multi-modal offering.

Driver-focussed approach and no commissions

Image: Namma Yatri

Namma Yatri's appeal to auto drivers is evident in its 'no commission' proposition, offering an attractive alternative to the high commission rates charged by aggregator apps. Drivers appreciate the transparency in pricing, with estimates shown to riders aligning with what drivers see. The app operates on a cash or UPI payment model, distinguishing itself from competitors like Ola and Uber.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

