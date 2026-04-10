Stefano Gabbana Resigns As Chair From Dolce & Gabbana; Italian Fashion House Confirms

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana confirmed on Friday that Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the brand, stepped down as chair on January 1.

The company also said it would not comment on its debt situation "as negotiations with banks are still ongoing."

"Stefano Gabbana has tendered his resignation, effective January 1, 2026, from his roles at Dolce & Gabbana Holding Srl, Dolce & Gabbana Trademarks Srl and Dolce & Gabbana Srl", a statement said.

"The resignations have no impact on the creative activities carried out for the group by Stefano Gabbana", it added.

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According to an AP report, Gabbana will continue to have a creative role in the Italian luxury label.

(This is a developing story)