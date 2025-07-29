Step-By-Step Guide To Withdraw EPF Money Online Without Any Hassle: All You Need To Know

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund (PF) balance at the time of retirement or even before retirement due to unemployment. But there is always an option for its members to withdraw partial funds before they retire for other various reasons.

Typically, any withdrawal after a period of 5 years is completely exempt from tax. However, before that this withdrawal will be taxable in the hands of the member, except for a few specific reasons.

The EPFO has recently introduced several updates to simplify withdrawals, including auto-claim processing and Aadhaar-based verification.

Step-By-Step Guide To Withdraw EPF Money Online

The EPFO has also come up with an online withdrawal facility, which has made the entire process more comfortable and less time-consuming. The EPFO has reduced the validation steps and plans to reduce these steps further.

Here is a step-by-step guide to withdraw EPF money online:

Step 1: Visit the EPFO portal and log in using your UAN and password.

Step 2: Go to the "Online Services" tab and select "Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)".

Step 3: Enter the last four digits of your bank account and verify it.

Step 4: Click on "Proceed for Online Claim".