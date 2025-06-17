Sterlite Technologies, a small-cap stock trading under Rs 120, has delivered impressive gains recently. In just one week. | Image: Freepix

Sterlite Technologies Share Price Target: A small-cap stock which trades under Rs 120 has seen its stock deliver a 49.09% return in just one week, surpassing its five-year return of 44.80%.

If you had invested Rs 1,00,000 in this small-cap stock just a week ago, your investment would have grown to Rs 1,49,090 — giving you a profit of Rs 49,090 in just seven days. That’s a 49.09% return in a week, which is even higher than the stock’s five-year return of 44.80%.

The stock is currently trading under Rs 120, and interestingly, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds 57.2 lakh shares in the company, representing a 1.17% stake.

The stock under discussion is Sterlite Technologies.

Sterlite Technologies Order Book

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (Sterlite Tech) has announced robust financials and a significant new contract that highlights its growing presence in India's digital infrastructure sector. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported a revenue of Rs 290 crore for Q4 FY25, taking its total revenue for FY25 to Rs 451 crore. The open order book stood at Rs 4,378 crore at the end of Q4 FY25, slightly down from Rs 4,806 crore in Q3 FY25.

Looking ahead, the order book is well distributed, with Rs 667 crore worth of orders scheduled for execution in Q1 FY26 and Rs 3,710 crore allocated for FY26 and beyond. This indicates a healthy pipeline and long-term visibility for the company.

Recently, Sterlite Tech bagged an order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a domestic entity. This significant contract involves the design, supply, construction, installation, upgrading, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh telecom circles. The total size of the contract is Rs 2,631.14 crore, inclusive of GST.

Sterlite Technologies Share Price Target

According to Trendlyne data, Sterlite Technologies Ltd has received a "Buy" recommendation from two analysts, even though its average share price target is Rs 92.5 — about 17.9% below its current trading price. This suggests a potential downside in the near term.

The company also holds a durability score of 40, indicating medium financial strength.

A high durability score (above 55) typically signals strong and consistent financial performance, such as stable revenues, healthy cash flows, and low debt. The score is calculated based on various metrics, including long-term performance trends.

Sterlite Technologies Q4 Results 2025

Sterlite Technologies Ltd reported a smaller net loss of Rs 40 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), compared to a loss of Rs 82 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue grew by 25% year-on-year to Rs 1,052 crore, up from Rs 843 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company’s operating performance improved significantly. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose to Rs 146 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 44 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin also improved to 13.9%, the highest in the last six quarters, up from 5.2% last year.