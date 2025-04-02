Stock Market Closing Bell, April 02, 2025: Bulls Push Nifty, Sensex Higher; All Sectors In Green - Top Points

Stock Market Closing Bell, April 02, 2025: India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, demonstrated resilience on Wednesday, posting significant gains following a sharp sell-off on April 1, the first day of FY2026.

IT and banking stocks led the charge as investors monitored U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming reciprocal tariff announcements, scheduled for unveiling at 1:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

Uncertainty around the extent of the tariffs has fueled global concerns about a potential escalation in trade conflicts.

Domestic Market Performance

The bulls dominated Dalal Street on Wednesday, aiding a strong recovery for major indices. The Sensex soared by 592.93 points, closing at 76,617.44. Twenty stocks in the index advanced while 10 declined. On the other hand, the Nifty50 surged by 166.65 points to settle at 23,332.35. Advancers were seen in 33 stocks, while 16 experienced declines and one remained unchanged.



All the sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Realty sectors climbing 1-3 per cent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also gained nearly 1 per cent each.

Top Gainers and Losers

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank , Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Zomato , Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers on the Sensex, while losers were Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Power Grid Corp and L&T.

Global Market Snapshot

Asian markets remained cautious as investors speculated on the impact of the upcoming U.S. tariffs:

Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.28% while South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.62%. The Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed marginally lower, down 0.019% at 23,202.53 points.

In the United States, market moves were mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher, recovering from previous losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed marginally lower. Gold remained at record highs as a safe-haven asset amid global turmoil.

FII/DII Activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 5,901 crore on April 1. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sustained their buying momentum for the third consecutive day, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,322 crore.

Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices remained steady in thin trading. The Brent crude settled at $74.50 per barrel, up by 1 cent while, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged higher by 3 cents, closing at $71.23 per barrel.

Concerns linger over new U.S. tariffs, which could exacerbate a global trade war and suppress crude demand.

Rupee vs Dollar