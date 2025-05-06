Stock Market Closing Bell: BSE Sensex Slips 155 Points, Nifty 50 Slips Below 24,400 As India-Pakistan Tensions Rises

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday facing volatile trends as investors preferred to stay on the sideline a day ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. | Image: Republic Business

Stock Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday, facing volatile trends as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Also, range-bound trading prevailed in the markets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and concerns over US-China trade negotiations.

The volatility index has increased notably in the last couple of weeks, prompted by increased geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, up 3.58 at 19 today.

Stock Market Today

The BSE Sensex closed at 80,641.07, down by 155.77 points or 0.19%. It opened at 80,907.24, hit a high of 80,981.58, and a low of 80,481.03 during the day.

On the other hand, the Nifty 50 index ended at 24,379.60, down by 81.55 points or 0.33%, with 16 stocks advancing and 34 declining.

Top Gainers And Losers

Some notable stocks with gains include Bharti Airtel at 1.66%, Tata Steel at 1.62%, and Mahindra & Mahindra at 1.59%.

On the other hand, Reliance saw a 0.74% drop, while Titan and Asian Paints dropped by more than 0.7%. On NSE, the total number of stocks traded was 2,946, with 545 advancing, 2,331 declining, and 70 unchanged.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

The banking index was under more pressure due to concerns over the government potentially offloading its stake in PSU banks.

Sector-wise, Nifty Bank dropped by 1.18%, while Nifty Energy saw a significant decline of 2.35%. Nifty PSU Bank took the largest hit, down 4.84%.

Notably, the Nifty index has provided almost a 12 per cent gain in recent weeks, which is an unusually strong uptrend for such a short time.

Conversely, Nifty Auto saw a slight rise of 0.17%, and Nifty FMCG only fell marginally by 0.09%.