Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Tanks 0.33%, Nifty Ends Below 23,900 - Here's Why

Stock Market Closing Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices ended Tuesday's trading session on a subdued note, dragged down by losses in key sectors such as IT and FMCG. The NSE Nifty 50 shed 80.5 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 23,865, weighed down by broad-based selling pressure across sectors. The BSE Sensex slipped by 249.7 points (0.33%) to close at 76,478, reflecting a largely indecisive trading session.

The key sectors that fostered the fall of the Sensex were the IT sector that fell by 2.73%, the FMCG sector hit a low of 0.68% alongside the banking players that witnessed a fall of 0.32%.

Maruti Suzuki emerged as one of the top gainers of the day, surging 5.52% to close at a trading price of ₹14,152, reflecting strong buying interest in the auto major. Titan Company also had a remarkable session, climbing 3.41%, as investor confidence in the consumer goods giant remained firm. Similarly, Bajaj Finance posted a healthy gain of 3.17%, continuing its upward momentum in the financial space.

On the flip side, Eicher Motors was among the notable laggards, declining 4.38% amid selling pressure, casting a shadow on an otherwise buoyant session. Alongside this Tata Consumers, TCS, INFY and Wipro were also amongst some of the poor performing players.

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Asian markets today closed on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite ended in positive territory, offering some bright spots in the region. However, sentiment remained uneven, with Australia's ASX 200 declining 0.51% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) slipping 0.63%, signaling caution among investors.

Across the West, market sentiment turned notably optimistic as renewed US-Iran peace talks triggered positive sentiment among investors, whilst relaxing geopolitical risk premiums. Notably, the US and European equity markets largely ended in green.

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