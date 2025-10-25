Stock Market Holiday On Chhath Puja 2025: Will NSE, BSE Remain Open? Full Trading Schedule Inside

Chhath Puja 2025, a revered cultural festival dedicated to the Sun God Surya and Chhathi Maiya, lights up hearts from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Celebrated with deep devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, it’s a time when families come together for sacred rituals, riverbank prayers and fasting to express gratitude for nature’s gifts.

If you’re an investor wondering how this vibrant festival affects the stock market, we’ve got you covered with a simple guide to Chhath Puja’s traditions and the trading schedule for BSE and NSE.

The Four Days of Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja unfolds over four soulful days, each with its own special rituals.

On Day 1: Nahay Khay (October 25, 2025), devotees start with a refreshing dip in a river or pond, followed by a wholesome, satvik meal free of onion and garlic to set a pure tone.

Advertisement

Day 2: Kharna (October 26, 2025) brings a day-long fast, often without water, ending at sunset with sweet jaggery kheer, roti and fruits shared as prasad.

On Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (October 27, 2025), families gather at water bodies, standing waist-deep to offer prayers and arghya to the setting sun, with bamboo baskets brimming with thekua, sugarcane and fruits.

Advertisement

Day 4: Usha Arghya (October 28, 2025), the festival wraps up with morning prayers to the rising sun, followed by breaking the fast and sharing prasad, spreading joy and togetherness.

Also Read: RBI Alleges SBI Plagiarized Key Economic Reports on LinkedIn

Will BSE and NSE Be Open During Chhath Puja?

For those keeping an eye on the stock market, here’s the trading lowdown. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) follow their regular holiday calendar.

October 25 (Saturday, Nahay Khay) and October 26 (Sunday, Kharna) fall on the weekend, so markets are naturally closed. But on October 27 (Monday, Sandhya Arghya) and October 28 (Tuesday, Usha Arghya), there’s no festival-related holiday, meaning trading will go on as usual.

But still, it is advised to double-check the BSE or NSE websites for any last-minute updates to stay on top of your investments.

Why Chhath Puja Touches the Heart

Chhath Puja is more than rituals, it’s a celebration of faith, family and nature. Devotees often observe a challenging 36-hour fast, some even skipping water (nirjala vrat), to show their devotion. The star of the festival is ‘thekua’, a delicious sweet made from wheat flour, jaggery and ghee, offered in prayers.

Picture riverbanks alive with people in colorful sarees and dhoti-kurta, singing folk songs and sharing stories under the open sky. This festival’s warmth reaches far beyond India, with diaspora communities worldwide joining in the heartfelt traditions.

Wrapping It Up