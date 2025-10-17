Stock Market Holiday Schedule Diwali 2025: Full List Of NSE, BSE Closures, Muhurat Trading Time-Details

With the festival of lights illuminating homes across India, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced their trading schedules for October 2025, including closures for key festivals like Diwali, Govardhan Puja (Balipratipada) and a special Muhurat Trading session.

Here’s a detailed look at the stock market holidays and trading opportunities in October 2025.

Diwali Week: Trading Amid Festivities

The Diwali festive season brings a mix of market closures and a unique trading window that investors eagerly await.

In 2025, the BSE and NSE will operate normally on Monday, October 20, allowing traders to engage in regular equity, derivatives and commodity trading before the festive holidays begin.

However, the markets will remain closed on Tuesday, October 21, in observance of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, a significant day for wealth and prosperity in the Hindu calendar.

The closure extends to Wednesday, October 22, for Govardhan Puja, also referred to as Balipratipada, marking another non-trading day.

This means that after October 20, the next regular trading session will commence on Thursday, October 23, following the two consecutive holiday closures.

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading Session

A highlight of the Diwali season for investors is the Muhurat Trading session, a symbolic one-hour window considered auspicious for investments, marking the start of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Hindu New Year.

In 2025, this special session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, with a pre-open session running from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

Unlike previous years when Muhurat Trading often took place in the evening, this year’s session is set for the afternoon, offering a daytime opportunity for traders.

During this hour, trading will be available across multiple segments, including equities, futures and options, currency derivatives, commodities and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

Investors often view this session as a chance to make token investments for prosperity, making it a culturally significant event in the financial calendar.

Key Festival Dates and Market Impact

The festive season kicks off with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 18, followed by a regular weekend closure on Sunday, October 19, when both BSE and NSE remain shut, as is standard for weekends.

The confusion around Diwali’s exact date, due to the Amavasya Tithi (new moon phase) spanning two days, has been clarified, with celebrations primarily centered on October 21.

This alignment results in the market holiday on October 21 for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. The subsequent closure on October 22 for Govardhan Puja ensures a brief pause in trading activities.

Notably, Bhai Dooj, which typically follows Diwali, is not listed as a market holiday in 2025, allowing uninterrupted trading from October 23 onward, barring regular weekend closures.

Looking Beyond Diwali: Upcoming Market Holidays

After the Diwali festivities, the stock market will resume its regular schedule, but investors should note additional holidays later in the year.