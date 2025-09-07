Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE Remain Open On September 8 For Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

Amid speculation triggered by a state government notification, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Monday, September 8, 2025, according to the BSE’s official trading holiday calendar.



Investors seeking confirmation can visit the BSE website (bseindia.com) and check the “Trading Holidays” section for the complete 2025 list.



Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday on September 8 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The move followed requests from the Muslim community to allow smooth conduct of the Eid-e-Milad procession.



In its notification, the Department of General Administration said the holiday was shifted from September 6 to September 8 to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the immersion of Ganpati idols.



Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is predominantly celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi communities.



Stock Market Holiday List for 2025

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are no market holidays in September 2025. Trading will continue as usual throughout the month.

The upcoming holidays are:

October 02 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 05 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas