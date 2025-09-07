Updated 7 September 2025 at 12:45 IST
Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE Remain Open On September 8 For Eid Milad-un-Nabi?
Confusion over a possible stock market holiday on September 8, 2025, arose after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Mumbai. However, as per the official BSE holiday calendar, both BSE and NSE will remain operational, with no trading break scheduled in September.
Amid speculation triggered by a state government notification, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Monday, September 8, 2025, according to the BSE’s official trading holiday calendar.
Investors seeking confirmation can visit the BSE website (bseindia.com) and check the “Trading Holidays” section for the complete 2025 list.
Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi
The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday on September 8 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The move followed requests from the Muslim community to allow smooth conduct of the Eid-e-Milad procession.
In its notification, the Department of General Administration said the holiday was shifted from September 6 to September 8 to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the immersion of Ganpati idols.
Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is predominantly celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi communities.
Stock Market Holiday List for 2025
According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are no market holidays in September 2025. Trading will continue as usual throughout the month.
The upcoming holidays are:
October 02 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali-Balipratipada
November 05 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 (Thursday): Christmas
Market Update: Indices End Flat Ahead of Holiday Confusion
On Friday, September 5, 2025, the markets closed flat as profit booking offset positive global cues.
The Sensex dipped 7 points to close at 80,710.76, while the Nifty 50 edged up 7 points to settle at 24,741. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.10%, whereas the Smallcap index gained 0.09%.
Persistent concerns over Donald Trump’s tariff moves, their global impact, and ongoing foreign capital outflows kept investor sentiment subdued.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
7 September 2025