Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE Will Remain Shut On March 26?

Stock Market Holiday I Ram Navami: The domestic stock exchanges BSE, and NSE will remain shut on March 26, 2026 to celebrate Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Ram. Trading across equity derivatives, equity, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will stay suspended on both National Stock Exchange and BSE.

The regular market activities will again resume on the following day. The next holiday on the stock market calendar is slated for March 31 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

In the commodities vertical , National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will remain shut for the entire day. Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India will operate in a split session with trading only resuming in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

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Stock Market Holidays In 2026

In 2026, the stock market holiday calendar consists of 16 trading holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, accordion to NSE. Check out the entire list of upcoming market holidays this year:

March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)

Shri Ram Navami (Thursday) March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday) April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

Good Friday (Friday) April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday) May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

Maharashtra Day (Friday) May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

Bakri Id (Thursday) June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Muharram (Friday) Sept 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday) Oct 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday) Oct 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Dussehra (Tuesday) Nov 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday) Nov 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday) Dec 25: Christmas (Friday)

Special Trading Session In 2026

The domestic equity markets will remain open for a special session on Nov. 8, which coincidentally is a Sunday. This special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The timings for this Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE ahead of Diwali.