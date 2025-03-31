Stock Market Holidays In April 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List

Updated March 31st 2025, 15:39 IST
As we draw the curtains on FY25, and step into FY26 in April 1. Here the are key dates when the Indian stock market will be seeing no trading activity. Here’s the List
In total, the stock market has 14 holidays scheduled for 2025. There are three stock market holidays in April:
- April 10 (Thursday) for Shri Mahavir Jayanti,
- April 14 (Monday) for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and
- April 18 (Friday) for Good Friday.
While in May, there is one holiday which lands on May 1 (Thursday) in the observance of Maharashtra Day.
Apart from weekend offs, the market will see a continuous action in June and July 2025.
In August, the indices will be closed on:
- August 15 (Friday) for India’s 79th Independence Day , and
- August 27 (Wednesday) for Shri Ganesh Chaturthi .
October will have three holidays:
- October 2 (Thursday) for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra,
- October 21 (Tuesday) for Diwali , and
- October 22 (Wednesday) for Diwali Balipratipada.
November 5 (Wednesday) will be a market holiday for the celebration of Prakash Gurpurab, marking the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.
The final holiday of the year will be on December 25 (Thursday) for Christmas .
In the final trading session of FY25 on Friday, March 28, 2025, Indian benchmark equity indices ended the day in negative territory. The 30-share Sensex declined by 191 points, or 0.25%, closing at 77,414. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 fell by 72 points, or 0.31%, finishing at 23,519.
