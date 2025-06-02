Stock Market Holidays June 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List

Stock Market Holidays In June 2025: Indian stock market indices Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut for nine days in June, all of them fall on weekends. Trading insync with market availability aids in avoiding misteps in investment strategies.

According to the NSE holiday calendar, there's no holiday that falls on weekends in June. This means that markets will remain closed on regular weekend holidays. Stock markets will remain closed on June 7 in observance of Bakri Id. The upcoming trading holiday of the year is scheduled on August 15, Independence Day.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025

In total, 14 trading holidays are scheduled in 2025. These holidays in this year post June are as listed below:

August 15 – Independence Day/Parsi New Year

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2– Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 – Christmas

On Oct. 21, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on the occasion of Diwali. The stock exchanges will notify the time for special Diwali Muhurat Trading separately.

Stock Market Open/ Close Timings

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week, excluding Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in their calendar. The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 am

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 am

Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open time is 9:15 am

Normal / Limited Physical Market Closing time is 3:30 pm

Block Deal Session Timings

This window will operate between 8:45 am to 9 am afternoon window: This window is operational between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

Closing Session