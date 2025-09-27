Stock Market Holidays October 2025: NSE, BSE Closed On These Days - List

Indian Stock Exchanges NSE and BSE to observe three holidays in October 2025 | Image: X

Indian Stock Exchanges, NSE and BSE, to observe three holidays in October 2025

October is often steeped in tradition and familial bonds. Many investors and traders use this time to pause and reflect on their financial strategies, taking advantage of the festive atmosphere.

As previously notified in the official trading holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE, there will be three official market holidays in October 2025, along with a special Mahurat trading session on the auspicious day of Diwali.

Stock Market Holiday October 2025

Investors seeking confirmation can visit the BSE website (bseindia.com) and check the “Trading Holidays” section for the complete 2025 list. Here is the list of upcoming holidays-

1. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra- On Thursday, October 2, 2025

This holiday commemorates the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's Independence struggle. It coincides with Dussehra, a festival celebrating the victory of good over evil, marking the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

The Market will then reopen on Friday, i.e. October 3, 2025. and will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

2. Diwali - Laxmi Pujan- On Tuesday, October 21, 2025

The exchanges (NSE and BSE) will remain closed on this day but a Special Trading Session: Muhurat trading will take place in the evening, exact timings to be announced later.

This is a traditional trading session that marks the Hindu New Year, dedicated to Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Many traders start their new ventures on this auspicious day.

3. Diwali - Balipratipada- On Wednesday, October 22, 2025

NSE and BSE will remain closed, as this day follows the celebration of Diwali, a time for new beginnings. It holds cultural significance as it marks the homecoming of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, symbolising joy and prosperity.

The market will then reopen on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Dussehra and Diwali Encourage a Spirit of Renewal

Just as the markets may take a break, families come together to celebrate triumphs, gather for communal meals, and perform traditional rituals that stress gratitude and prosperity.

The Diwali Laxmi Pujan is especially significant; traders consider it a very auspicious day to invest in stocks. The evening Muhurat trading session is often characterised by heightened activity, as investors make strategic moves to boost their portfolios for the upcoming year.

For traders and investors, it's crucial to mark these dates on their calendars and plan their trading strategies accordingly, embracing the festival spirit while navigating the complexities of the market.