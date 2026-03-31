Stock Market Mahavir Jayanti Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Closed Today? Check Full List Of Upcoming 2026 Trading Holidays
In the previous session, the Indian rupee closed largely flat versus the US dollar to 94.83, closing out a rough fiscal year for the South Asian currency, in which trade frictions, geopolitics and weak capital flows pummeled the currency.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
India's equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 31, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume on Wednesday, April 1.
The Nifty 50 fell 2.14% a near one-year low of 22,331.4 on Monday and the BSE Sensex slid 2.22% to 71,947.55, its lowest in over two years, with the benchmarks logging their biggest monthly slump in six years as the Iran war drove crude prices higher and stoked growth worries.
The Indian rupee closed largely flat versus the U.S. dollar to 94.83, closing out a rough fiscal year for the South Asian currency, in which trade frictions, geopolitics and weak capital flows pummeled the currency.
The benchmark 10-year bond closed at 96.2 rupees, with the yield up 9 bps at 7.0345%.
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Upcoming NSE/BSE Holidays
- April 3, 2026 (Friday): Good Friday
- April 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 1, 2026 (Friday): Maharashtra Day
- May 28, 2026 (Thursday): Bakri Id
- June 26, 2026 (Friday): Muharram
- September 14, 2026 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2, 2026 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20, 2026 (Tuesday): Dussehra
- November 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada
- November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas