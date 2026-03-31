Stock Market Mahavir Jayanti Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Closed Today? Check Full List Of Upcoming 2026 Trading Holidays

India's equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 31, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume on Wednesday, April 1.

The Nifty 50 fell 2.14% a near one-year low of 22,331.4 on Monday and the BSE Sensex slid 2.22% to 71,947.55, its lowest in over two years, with the benchmarks logging their biggest monthly slump in six years as the Iran war drove crude prices higher and stoked growth worries.

The Indian rupee closed largely flat versus the U.S. dollar to 94.83, closing out a rough fiscal year for the South Asian currency, in which trade frictions, geopolitics and weak capital flows pummeled the currency.

The benchmark 10-year bond closed at 96.2 rupees, with the yield up 9 bps at 7.0345%.

Advertisement

Upcoming NSE/BSE Holidays