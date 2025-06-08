Stock Market Next Week: What Investors Should Know After RBI’s Big Rate Cut & Will Nifty50 Hit 25,500?

The Indian stock market ended its two-week losing streak and posted a strong rally in the first week of June, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 closing near their weekly highs. This came after a surprise 50 basis point repo rate cut and a 100 basis point CRR cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which acted as a shot in the arm for market sentiment.



Despite ongoing trade tensions and uncertainty around global tariffs, domestic cues, including the RBI’s aggressive monetary easing, have renewed confidence among investors. The Nifty ended above the psychological 25,000 mark, and the Sensex closed 747 points higher at 82,188.99 on Friday, June 6.



Key Triggers to Watch Next Week

As we step into the second week of June, several domestic and global events are poised to dictate market sentiment:

India’s Retail Inflation Data: Expected to provide cues for future monetary policy actions.

Global Tariff Announcements: Especially developments in US-India trade negotiations.

FII Activity: After being net buyers for three consecutive months, FIIs turned net sellers in June.

Macroeconomic Releases: Industrial output and manufacturing data are on investor radars.

Primary Market Buzz: IPOs and SME listings are expected to keep the primary market vibrant.

Expert View: Surprise Rate Cut Acts as Technical Catalyst

Sudeep Shah, Deputy VP and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, noted how RBI's unexpected move triggered a technical breakout.



“The best trades often come wrapped in surprise announcements and clean technical setups. That’s exactly what played out this week,” Shah said.



“Bank Nifty, which had been moving in a narrow consolidation band for over 31 sessions, broke out with conviction. Nifty also rebounded from the lower end of its range and is now on the verge of a decisive breakout.”



Nifty Outlook: 25,500 Possible, 24,700 as Strong Support

The Nifty formed a bullish weekly candle with a lower shadow, indicating buying interest at dips. The index trades comfortably above its key moving averages, with supportive momentum indicators.

Nifty Levels to Watch:

Upside Target: 25,200–25,500

Support Zone: 24,700–24,750



Historical data also supports a positive trend for Nifty in June. In the past 18 years, the index has ended higher on 11 occasions, with an average gain of 4.19%.



Bank Nifty: Fresh Highs and Cup Pattern Breakout

Bank Nifty was the week’s star performer, breaking out of a classic Stage-2 cup pattern and forming a strong bullish candle on the daily chart. The index hit a fresh all-time high and showed robust momentum.



“Technically, all moving averages and RSI (currently at 67.45) indicate strong upside,” said Shah.



Bank Nifty Key Levels:

Upside Target: 58,700 (Cup pattern projection)

Support Zone: 55,600–55,700

In terms of history, Bank Nifty has posted gains in June in 11 out of the last 18 years, averaging 4.52% in positive years.



Sectoral Spotlight: Realty, Banks, and Financials Lead

Realty Sector Outshines

The Nifty Realty index gained for the fourth consecutive week and outperformed broader indices. Technical charts indicate that the momentum is intact.

Preferred Realty Stocks:

DLF

Godrej Properties

Oberoi Realty

Arkade Developers

Sobha Developers

The RSI for the realty index is in the “super bullish” zone, suggesting further upside in the coming week.



Financial Sector Gathers Steam

Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Financial Services all broke out of consolidation on strong volumes. These indices are likely to continue their upward momentum.



Stocks to Watch in Banking & Finance:

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

IDFC First Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

“These stocks are trading above their key moving averages with momentum indicators supporting the rally,” Shah added.



FII Activity: Watch for a Short-Covering Rally

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in equities from March to May but have turned net sellers in June. However, the FII long-short ratio in derivatives stands at just 20.87%, indicating a high short bias.



This suggests that the bulk of bearish sentiment may already be factored in. A sustained rally could trigger short covering, leading to renewed FII buying.



Other Sectors to Track

Metals & Industrials

Nifty Metal index remains bullish, supported by strength in key commodities and positive sentiment from Chinese stimulus expectations.



Auto, CPSE & PSE



After testing support zones, these indices bounced back strongly last week. The bounce appears technically strong, and these sectors could see selective stock-level action in the coming sessions.

‘On the other hand, Nifty Auto, Nifty CPSE, and Nifty PSE have bounced back smartly from their respective support zones. This rebound is technically encouraging and points towards the continuation of bullish momentum in the near term,’ Shah Added.



Market Poised for Breakout, but Watch Key Triggers

The Indian stock market seems poised for an upward breakout, driven by domestic policy support and favorable technical setups. However, global cues, inflation numbers, and FII flows will remain crucial in deciding whether the breakout sustains.



In the near term, analysts expect Nifty to test 25,500 and Bank Nifty to trend toward 58,700, while any pullback could offer fresh buying opportunities given the strong support levels.



