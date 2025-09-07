Stock Market Next Week: Will Banking Weakness Limit Market Upside?

Indian equity benchmarks ended almost unchanged in a volatile session on Friday, September 5. The Sensex slipped 7.25 points, or 0.01%, to 80,710.76, while the Nifty 50 added 6.70 points, or 0.03%, to 24,741. The week was marked by sharp swings, with both gap-up and gap-down openings across all five trading sessions.



“From the recent low of 24,404, Nifty managed to recover despite the ongoing volatility and ended the week in positive territory. On the weekly chart, it formed a bullish candle with a long upper shadow, reflecting selling pressure at higher levels even amid the rebound,” said Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.



Market Structure and Key Levels for Next Week

According to Shah, the index is trading above its 100-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating a positive long-term trend. However, its position near the 20-day and 50-day EMAs reflects indecision in the short to medium term.



“All major moving averages are currently flat, a typical sign of consolidation or sideways price action,” Shah explained, adding that RSI and MACD momentum indicators also signal a lack of strong directional bias.



For traders, this translates into a range-bound outlook, with resistance seen at 24,950–25,000 and support at 24,550–24,500. “A decisive and sustained breakout beyond either of these levels could lead to a fresh directional move in the index,” Shah said.



Bank Nifty Outlook: Sector Remains a Drag

The Bank Nifty index continues to underperform. It ended the week at 54,114, up 0.86%, but still lagging behind the broader market.

“The ratio chart of Bank Nifty against Nifty fell to a 108-day low—highlighting ongoing relative underperformance,” Shah noted. “HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which together hold 55% weight in Bank Nifty, have corrected 5.5% and 6.5% respectively since late July, while Nifty has declined only 2%.”



On the charts, Bank Nifty faces resistance at 54,500–54,600 and support near its 200-day EMA at 53,600–53,500. Unless a clear breakout occurs, Shah warned, banking stocks may continue to drag market sentiment.



FII Positioning: Outflows Keep Sentiment Weak

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have withdrawn nearly ₹94,600 crore from the cash market in the past two months. Shah attributed this to a mix of factors:

US–India trade tensions

Weak corporate earnings

A depreciating rupee

Expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September

Valuation concerns and geopolitical uncertainties