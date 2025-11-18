Stock Market Opening: 5 Key Triggers To Influence Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 18

The stock market benchmark bourses Sensex, and Nifty 50, are expected to ring in today's trading session lower, following weak global market cues.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended lower overnight, amid a sell-off in technology stocks.

The Asian stock market indices ended lower following the trading trend noted in the three major US stock = market bourses as a result of massive sell-off in tech stocks.

On November 17, the Indian stock market exchanges traded higher after positive buying trends, solid Q2 results, and heightened expectations of a US-India trade pact nearing its closure.

Advertisement

The Sensex rose 0.46% to end at 84,950.95, while the Nifty 50 settled 0.40%, higher at 26,013.45 level.

Advertisement

Here are the top global market cues for India's stock market exchanges today.

Asian Markets

After the slip witnessed on Wall Street, Asian markets fell with Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 2.28%, the Topix declined 0.6%. South Korea's Kopsi fell 1.63%, while Kosdaq slipped 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index future indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 26,001 level, a discount of close to 59 points from the Nifty futures' previous close, signalling a negative start for the Indian stock market.

Wall Street

The US stock market indices ended lower mostly led by major tech stocks, ahead of quarterly earnings from Nvidia, and a long-delayed US jobs report this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 557.24 1.18%, to 46,590.24, while the S&P 500 dropped 61.70 0.92%, to 6,672.41. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84% lower, at 22,708.08.

Nvidia share price fell 1.88%, AMD shares declined 2.55%, Apple shares dropped 1.8%, while Alphabet stock price rose 3.1%. Dell Technologies shares plunged 8.4% and Hewlett Packard Enterprise tanked 7%. Tesla stock price gained 1.13%.

The shares of Nvidia fell 1.88%, AMD shares dipped 2.55%. The shares of Apple declined 1.8%, while Alphabet stock price 3.1%. Dell technologies shares dipped 8.4%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

India-US Trade Deal

The first phase of the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) is ‘nearing closure’ and would address the hefty 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods, in addition to resolving America's market access issues, PTI reported, quoting a government official.

The first phase of the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) is 'nearing closure', and is expected to lower the current tariff imposition on Indian goods, meanwhile, it would also resolve America's market access issues.

Unemployment Rate