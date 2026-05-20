Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Fell 0.57%, Nifty 50 Plummeted 0.68% - Check Key Triggers

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a gap down opening on, amid weak cues from global markets and concerns linked to rising inflation and elevated bond yields.

While Nifty 50 declined 0.68% to 23,457.30, Sensex plummeted 0.57% to 74,768.60 level.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative opening start for both bourses. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,450 level, nearly 162 points lower from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 23,650 level.

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The Sensex dropped 114.19 points, or 0.15%, to close at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 settled 31.95 points, or 0.14%, lower at 23,618.00.

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Stocks To Watch Out For On May 20

• JSW Energy signed definitive agreements to acquire additional stake in Toshiba JSW Power Systems for ₹150 crore, increasing holding to 20.7% on non-diluted basis and 10.7% on fully diluted basis.

• Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company said Ocuvex Therapeutics received a Complete Response Letter from US FDA for PDP-716 NDA due to inspection-related observations at manufacturing facility, with no other issues raised on the drug application.

• Aditya Birla Capital received RBI Certificate of Registration to commence factoring business operations.