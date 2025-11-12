Stock Market Opening Bell: India Inc Opens Higher On Trade Deal, US Reopening Hopes

India's benchmark stock market indices Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Wednesday, supported by progress in trade talks with Washington and expectations that the US government shutdown may soon end.

Sentiments were also bolstered by exit polls in the state of Bihar, predicting a victory for the ruling alliance, analysts said.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.57% to 25,840.10, while the BSE Sensex added 0.60% to 84,368.85 as of 9:25 AM.

Also Read: Cement Prices Likely To Rise From January 2026 As Demand Rebounds

Advertisement

Both the benchmark indexes gained about 0.5% on Tuesday, lifted by optimism over a potential India-U.S. trade deal and as the U.S. Congress looked set to end the federal shutdown.

"Bulls are in charge, buoyed by exit polls in Bihar predicting the ruling National Democratic Alliance landslide and optimism over a US-India trade deal and hopes of an end of the U.S. government shutdown," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Advertisement