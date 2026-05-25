Stock Market Opening Bell: Nifty 50 Rallies 0.93%, Sensex Surges 0.96% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices opened in green on Monday, May 25, tracking positive global cues such as low crude oil prices, and rising expectations over a US-Iran peace deal bolstering favourable investor sentiment.

While Nifty rallied 0.93% to 23,940.30 level, Sensex surged 0.96% to 76,135.80.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicated a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,961 level, a premium of approximately 217 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were largely trading in green with Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.75% to an all-time high of 65,081.96 level. The broader Topix index rose 0.65%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was largely unchanged.

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Trading remained shut in Hong Kong and South Korea due to public holidays. The US markets were also closed on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

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On other hand, crude oil prices declined to $96 per barrel (bbl) during the early Asian market hours on Monday, May 25, as investors pinned hopes on the the possibility of a soon-to-be inked US-Iran peace deal, which would end the West Asia conflict.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing over 23,700 level.