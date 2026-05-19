Stock Market Opening Bell: Nifty 50 Rose 0.11%, Sensex Surged 0.17%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened on a cautious note on Tuesday's trading session, tracking mixed global market cues.

While Nifty 50 opened 0.11% higher at 23,675 level, Sensex rose 0.17% to 75,441.30 level.

While the Asian markets traded mixed, the US stock market ended lower overnight due to profit booking in tech stocks.

In yesterday's trading session, the Indian stock market ended flat, signalling a rebound from the lows recorded in early trade due to profit booking.

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The Sensex closed 0.10% higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.03% higher at 23,649.95.

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Stocks In Focus Today

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: It announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., has launched Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP in the U.S.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Power Company and Druk Green Power Corporation signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a skill ecosystem for supporting 5,000 MW of clean energy projects in Bhutan, with training to be provided through Tata Power Skill

Development Institute.

Maruti Suzuki: Automotive major Maruti Suzuki commenced commercial production at the second plant of it’s Kharkhoda facility in Haryana, adding 2,50,000 units annually and taking the company’s total production capacity to 2.65 million units/year.

Hindustan Copper: It reported progress on its cooperation agreement with Chile’s copper major CODELCO, stating that it has signed an NDA, engaged a transaction advisor, and conducted site visits in Chile as part of

evaluating potential mining opportunities and possible expansion into the

Chilean copper sector.