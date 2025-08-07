Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.31%, Nifty Declines By 0.27%

Updated 7 August 2025 at 13:49 IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began Thursday, August 7, 2025 trading session in red after the US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, totalling the levy hit to 50 per cent.
At 9:51 am, the BSE Sensex was down 245.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 80,298.04, while the Nifty50 declined 65.80 points, or 0.27 per cent, to trade at 24,508.40.
This has raised investor concerns over a possible widening economic fallout and trouble mounting over global trade relations.
Meanwhile, rupee opened 3 paise stronger to 87.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.
The revised US tariffs will roll out in two phases — a 25 per cent hike which is already in effect and an additional 25 per cent coming into effect in 21 days after the order’s signing. However, ahead of the tariff announcement on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its GDP growth forecast at 6.5 per cent.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 7 August 2025 at 09:51 IST