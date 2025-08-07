Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.31%, Nifty Declines By 0.27%

Stock market bourses Sensex and Nifty open in red on Thursday after the US hiked tariffs on India by 25 per cent. | Image: X

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began Thursday, August 7, 2025 trading session in red after the US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, totalling the levy hit to 50 per cent.



At 9:51 am, the BSE Sensex was down 245.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 80,298.04, while the Nifty50 declined 65.80 points, or 0.27 per cent, to trade at 24,508.40.

This has raised investor concerns over a possible widening economic fallout and trouble mounting over global trade relations.

Meanwhile, rupee opened 3 paise stronger to 87.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.