Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.27%, Nifty 50 Declines 0.18% - Here's Why

The Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened lower on Tuesday, with trends on Gift Nifty signalling a negative start.

While Sensex declined 0.27% to 77094.79, Nifty 50 fell 0.18% to 24,049.90 on Tuesday, April 28.

GIFT Nifty trading at 23,999, down 94 points or 0.39%. This comes after a rally was witnessed in Sensex and Nifty in the last trading session. However, the weakness in the market came as oil prices remained elevated and peace talks between Iran and the US remained stalled.

Asian indices were trading close to record high levels but cautiously, with Japan’s Nikkei slipping after hitting a new high. Meanwhile, the US markets ended largely flat overnight. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded modest gains as investors remained cautious ahead of a packed week of earnings, economic data, and central bank decisions.

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On the other hand, Brent crude extended its rally for a seventh straight session, trading near $108-109 per barrel, as progress on US-Iran negotiations remains elusive and the Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruptions.

Top Stocks In Focus Today

Nippon India AMC: The company reported a 29% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, driven by a rise in assets under management and consistent growth in systematic inflows.

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Trent: It has announced Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible for its maiden bonus issue, which will be offered in a 1:2 ratio.

RailTel Corporation of India: This telecom infrastructure company has secured a letter of acceptance from Eastern Coalfields Limited for a contract totalling Rs 145.47 crore.