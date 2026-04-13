Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 2.08%, Nifty 50 Down 1.92%

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market benchmark bourses, Sensex, and Nifty 50, opened in red, tracking global cues such as US-Iran talks failed to reach a ceasefire agreement, and crude oil prices surging over $100 per barrel.

Sensex opened 2.08% lower at 75,937.16 level, while Nifty 50 rang in 1.92% down at 23,589.60 level.

In pre-open market, Nifty 50 was trading 1.92% lower at 23589.60, while Sensex was 2.02% lower at 24,641.44 level.

This comes after GIFT Nifty was trading nearly 23,757 in early deals, down about 1.4% signalling a gap-down opening for Nifty 50 and Sensex.

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Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose over 8% overnight after witnessing a brief cool down period as US-Iran talks failed, signalling rising military tensions. This also indicated rise in inflationary and currency pressures for oil importing nations such as India.

Asian markets traded in red during early hours. Japan’s Nikkei was trading 0.4% lower, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.4%, and Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

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On the other hand, the US stock futures also declined, with S&P 500 futures down nearly 1% after Wall Street ended mixed on Friday.