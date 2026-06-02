Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Fell 0.47%, Nifty 50 Plummeted 0.51% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a gap down opening on Tuesday, June 3, following weak global market cues and uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks.

While Sensex declined 0.47% to 73,919.71, Nifty 50 fell 0.51% to 23,263.45.

The trends on Gift Nifty signal a negative opening for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,262 level, nearly 200 points lower from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 23,400 level.

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Stocks To Watch

Ola Electric Mobility: The company launched its QIP on June 1 with a floor price fixed at ₹37.74 per share.

Wipro: Wipro IT Services will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc., with the transaction expected to be completed by June 5.

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PNC Infratech: Received a ₹194.4 crore Letter of Acceptance from Lucknow Development Authority for construction of a four-lane flyover on

an EPC basis.

Black Box: Partnered with AIONOS to accelerate enterprise AI transformation by combining digital infrastructure expertise with applied AI

solutions.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: RBI approved Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to acquire up to a 9.5% stake in the bank.

Canara Bank: The Central Government has appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh as Managing Director and CEO of the bank.

NHPC: Government will sell up to a 6% stake through an OFS at a floor price of ₹71 per share, with a 3% greenshoe option.

Bulk & Block Deals

Capri Global Capital: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 50 lakh shares (0.51% stake) worth Rs 96.25 crore at Rs 192.5 per share.