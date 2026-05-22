Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Rallies 0.10%, Nifty 50 Surges 0.07%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in global markets, amid hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.

While Sensex surged 0.10% to 75260.40 level, Nifty 50 rose 0.7% to 23,671.20 level.

The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to ring in green. on Friday's trading session, following gains in the global market amid hopes of a US-Iran deal that'll put an end to the Middle East crisis.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,657 level, a premium of approximately 26 points from the Nifty futures’ last close.

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On Thursday's trading session, the Indian stock market ended lower amid profit booking in selective index heavyweights.

The Sensex declined 0.18% ending at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.02% lower at 23,654.70.

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Stocks In Focus On May 22

Results Today: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Colgate-Palmolive, Info Edge, NTPC Green Energy, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent

Pharma, TVS Electronics, and several other companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 FY26 earnings today, keeping stock-specific action highly active.

GAIL India Q4: GAIL reported a weak quarter as profit declined 38.4% YoY to ₹1,262.2 crore, while revenue slipped 2.6% YoY to ₹34,772.5 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma Q4: Aurobindo Pharma posted a steady performance with profit rising 2% YoY to ₹921.3 crore and revenue increasing 5.6% YoY to ₹8,853.3 crore.

LG Electronics India Q4: LG Electronics India reported an 8.2% decline in profit to ₹692.7 crore despite revenue growing 8.1% YoY to ₹8,053.6 crore.

Nykaa Q4: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) delivered a strong quarter as profit surged 286.5% YoY to ₹78.4 crore, while revenue jumped 28.4% YoY to ₹2,648.2 crore.

Honasa Consumer Q4: Honasa Consumer posted robust growth with profit spiking 177% YoY to ₹69.2 crore and revenue rising 23.1% YoY to ₹657 crore.