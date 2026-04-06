Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Rises 0.22%, Nifty Surges 0.30%

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices opened in green with Sensex 0.22% higher at 73477.50 level, while Nifty 50 was 0.30% higher at 22780.30 level in the backdrop of the US President Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline to Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Nifty 50 quickly slipped below 22,700, lower by 0.25%. Meanwhile, India Vix, Volatility indicator stood 2.51% higher at 26.16.

On Sunday, Trump's threats to attack Iran's infrastructure, including power pants if the latter does not open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, fuelled intensification worries linked to the West Asia crisis. His comments come after the US forces rescued a wounded aviator whose Iran-downed plane fell behind enemy lines.

While several Asian markets remain shut today, the Japanese Nikkei surged over 1%, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.5% to 5,460.24.

Advertisement

The Chinese Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) is closed for the Qingming Festival, Hong Kong's Hang Seng will be closed today for Easter, and Taiwan's TWSE will remain shut for Children's/Tomb-sweeping Day.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market recovered from day’s low and ended higher, with the Nifty 50 closing above 22,700 level.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the global Investor sentiment remained cautious due to Trump's Tuesday warning to Iran. At the same tie crude oil prices remained high. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 38 cents to $111.92 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed $1.71 to $110.74 a barrel.