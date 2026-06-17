Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surges 0.35%, Nifty 50 Jumps 0.23%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a flat note on Wednesday, June 17, tracking mixed global market cues as investors keenly await the fine print of the US-Iran peace agreement.

While Sensex surged 0.35% to 77,080.09 level, Nifty 50 rose 0.23% to 24,044.50 level.

Asian equity markets traded lower in early deals after Wall Street ended on a mixed note overnight, pulled down by weakness in tech stocks.

The cautious note comes after Indian markets extended their winning streak for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after easing geopolitical tensions and a sharp fall in crude oil prices.

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Stocks In Focus On June 17

DOMS Industries: Promoter FILA may divest up to a 7% stake via block deals at a floor price of ₹2,100 per share, with the transaction size estimated at ₹892 crore.

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Wipro: The company launched an Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Anthropic's Claude models to accelerate enterprise AI adoption under its AI-Native Business & Platforms unit.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): Announced the launch of its QIP issue on June 16, with the floor price fixed at ₹771.73 per share.

Bharat Forge: Its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems, in partnership with Paramount, unveiled the Simha 4x4 next-generation light armoured multi-purpose vehicle at Eurosatory 2026.