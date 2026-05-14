Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surges 0.45%, Nifty 50 Rallies 0.50%

Stock Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark stock market indices continued their gaining streak on Thursday, May 14. The Nifty surged 150 points to 23,550, while the Sensex index was 400 points higher at 75,000 level.

However, the market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a higher opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,553 mark, up over 130 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Sensex and Nifty 50 closed marginally higher on Wednesday, May 13, ending their four-session losing streak.

The Sensex gained 0.07%, to settle at 74,608.98, while the Nifty 50 advanced 0.14% to close at 23,412.60. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.71% and the BSE Smallcap index climbing 0.27%.

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Stocks In Focus On May 14

Tata Motors CV: Tata Motors’ CV reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,406 crore for Q4 FY26, signalling a 70% increase from ₹1,419 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

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Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator reported a stable performance in the Q4FY26, with consolidated net profit surging 10.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)to ₹7,325 crore from ₹6,630 crore in the year-ago period.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will evaluate a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.