Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surges 1.48%, Nifty 50 Rises 1.35% On US-Iran Talk Hopes

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 recorded a gap up opening on Wednesday, April 15 after oil prices cooled down amid expectations of a second round of talks between the US and Iran peace talks.

While Sensex rose to , Nifty 50 surged to .

“Oil eases on hopes for a West Asia truce and on incipient ‘demand destruction’ signs: Crude prices pulled back from recent highs as the IEA said elevated costs and supply constraints are curbing consumption in import-reliant regions, a dynamic that could slow global growth,” Market expert Ajay Bagga noted.

However, he also penned that “despite the market's optimism, the reality on the water is tense. The US military naval blockade of Iranian ports is active. While a two-week ceasefire is technically holding, the Strait of Hormuz remains a primary risk factor for global energy security.”

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On the other hand, the rupee opened at 93.17 as against the US Dollar today.

On Monday, the bourses witnessed a gap down opening after the US-Iran talks in Islamabad failed to deliver a positive outcome. The Sensex had declined 0.91%, to close at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.86% to 23,842.65.

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Yesterday, the Indian stock market remained closed on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

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