Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surges Over 500 Pts, Nifty Above 23,800; Nifty Defence Climbs Above 1.41%

Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 rang in green in Friday's trading session, after Gift Nifty signalled a positive start.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,942 level, a premium of nearly 81 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market crashed amid fading hopes that the US-Iran ceasefire will last longer, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 23,800 level.

The Sensex plunged 931.25 points, or 1.20%, to close at 76,631.65, while the Nifty 50 settled 222.25 points, or 0.93%, lower at 23,775.10.

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Nearly, 1919 shares advanced, 378 shares declined, and 123 shares unchanged.

Wipro, Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies.

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On the other hand, the top losers included Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharmaceutical, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and Adani ports.

The top sectoral index gainers were Nifty Defence, and Nifty Capital Markets among others. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index was over 1.55% lower at 31,147 level.