Stock Market Opening: Key Triggers For D-Street From Gift Nifty To India-US Trade Deal

The Indian stock market benchmark bourse BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are poised to open higher on Wednesday after positive global indicators and heightened expectations over India-US bilateral trade deal.

The Asian markets surged after Wall Street indices closed mixed on Wednesday's trading session s expectations of ending the longest US government shutdown rose.

In trade on Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices rallied consecutively with the Sensex closing 335.97 0.40%, to close at 83,871.32, and the Nifty 50 surging 0.47% to 25,694.95.

Let's have a look at the global market cues for Indian stock market benchmark indices today.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, following a mixed trade on Wall Street overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.21%, the Topix rose 0.35%, South Korea’s Kospi surged 0.29%, while the Kosdaq rallied 0.62%.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,955 level, a premium of nearly 144 points from the Nifty futures’ last close, signalling a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting a record high close, on progress toward ending the longest US government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21% to end at 6,846.61. The Nasdaq closed 0.25% lower at 23,468.30.

India-US Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump said his administration plans to lower the high tariffs levied against India, as New Delhi has “stopped” the Russian oil purchase. According to reports, Trump also said that Washington is close to a “fair deal” with New Delhi.

